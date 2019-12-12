Chinese Choreographer An Nuo Presents New, Dramatic Dance Musical ICEBERG · EXPLORATION

An Nuo, Chinese choreographer and Artistic Director of AN NUO SPIRITUAL DANCE & ART, will return to New York City with ICEBERG · EXPLORATION, a full-evening dramatic dance musical exploring the Arctic and ice as a powerful force of nature.

Written by An Nuo & Linda Burson and directed by An Nuo, performances will take place JANUARY 13 through JANUARY 19: Mon - Fri @ 7:30PM, Sat @ 8PM, Sat & Sun @ 3PM at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave, NY 10003 (bt 9th and 10th St.).

"ICEBERG · EXPLORATION is a dramatic dance musical which narrates internal exploration and growth through an adventure story," said Ms. Nuo. "It raises awareness of protecting our planet by presenting the magnificent power and beauty of natural landscapes. The production provides an interactive learning experience for adults and children alike."

Using multisensory movement to reflect on the global warming crisis, the production also hopes to serve as a wakeup call to human-induced climate change. If emissions continue at their current rate, scientists anticipate widespread coastal land loss, agricultural and economic collapse, food and water shortages, frequent and severe natural disasters and an unparalleled refugee crisis.

Performed by a diverse cast of 10 dancers, ICEBERG · EXPLORATION will create an immersive, shared audience experience using dialogue, dance and original music with multimedia set design and projection. The production will offer an understanding of the power of the polar ice cap, the impact of global warming, and the need to protect Mother Earth and address climate change.

An Nuo is the founder of "Spiritual Dance," a dance form which integrates the principles of ballet, modern dance, contemporary, folk dance, dance therapy, drama and musical art. Launched in China and incubated in the U.S., Spiritual Dance is dedicated to connecting all life in a pursuit of dialogue between mind and body, creating intensive collaboration among artists, communion between performer and audience, and a fusion of cultural traditions from around the world. Spiritual Dance is imbued with a global perspective.

Born and raised in CHINA and now residing in New York City, An Nuo is a celebrated dancer, choreographer, dance teacher and dance therapist with experience in the field of dance since age four. She is the author of the thesis "The New Dance Form: Spiritual Dance Art," and an original founder of the art of spiritual dance.

As a graduate of Beijing Dance Academy with a bachelor's degree in Choreography and Performance and hold two Master programs the Pratt Institute's Dance Therapy Program and Art Study in Beijing for more than ten years, An Nuo has focused on experimental dance and dance theory to create what ultimately became spiritual dance. Launched in China, incubated in the U.S., and imbued with a blend of Eastern and Western dance elements, spiritual dance integrates principles of ballet, modern dance and dance therapy into movement that is at once collaborative and healing to both body and soul.

With her original and independent creative talented, integration ability, hard work and passion, she has received awards in Choreography, Dance, Performing Art, the education fields and fine art. She worked with over 200 performers nine years ago, as a stage director and artistic director. She played four characters in a one-hour show in a dramatic work, "Before and After New York". She was rewarded 50,000 RMB (Renminbi - the official currency of the People's Republic of China) in 2008, as a winner of Choreographer work and education.

An Nuo's recent works include the first version of Moving Through Tea with visual art work (2013); Opera Dream (2014, New Theatre in NYC); Bird in Heaven (2014, Metropolitan Museum of Art) Dance Work: Zen Dance (2015, Brooklyn Museum Theater); a Boston New Year's Eve performance (2015); a dramatic new work entitled Before and After New York (2016, Performance 15 Drama Festival); Tea Dance (2017, Dance in Italy) and Athene (2017, National Dora Stratou Dance Theatre, Athens, Greece). Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre (2018 New York). Jazz at Lincoln Center (2019). Manhattan Festival, New Theater (2019) Mid Art Conference, Minneapolis (2019) and APAP conference, NY (2020)

2014-2018, An Nuo traveled extensively to be across China as well as to Kenya to visit meet with tea scholars, specialists, and farmers in preparation for Moving Through Tea; she also visited glaciers and icebergs in Alaska for Heart of Water. In 2017, she gave a lecture entitled "The New Dance Form: Spiritual Dance Art," at the 50th World Congress on Dance Research, in Athens and at Harvard University's Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations. Most recently, she attended the Mid Art Conference in Indianapolis, where she networked with other performers and presenters.

In 2018, An Nuo was honored with the New York Arts Achievement Award from New York State Assembly Assistant Speaker, Felix W. Ortiz, for her contributions as an outstanding director, choreographer, and dancer. The award is given to esteemed artists at the top of their craft with extraordinary talents and ability in their field.

An Nuo is a member of the United Nations Council on International Dance (CID) and frequently travels around the world in an effort to infuse her work with a global perspective and to impart lessons of spiritual dance to the widest possible audience.

