Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES Reading

A Sign of the Times, a new original musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and other classic pop hits of the 1960s, will present a reading on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 PM at Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 West 37th Street). 

Featuring a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex) and two-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch (Academy Awards writer from 1989-2014, Divine Madness), based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, the production will be directed by Gabriel Barre (Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party), with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights). 

The reading will star Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain't No Mo) as Tanya, Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, and Alex Joseph Grayson (Broadway: Parade, Into the Woods) as Cody, with Melessie Clark (Regional: Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors), Jeremy Gaston (Broadway: Aladdin), Tyler Hanes (Broadway: Cats, A Chorus Line), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Disaster!, Kinky Boots), Lindsay Moore (Regional: Ever After, Harmony), Greg Sim (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Chicago), Paige Catherine Smallwood (Broadway: Hamilton, Les Misérables) and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me). 

The musical had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals' Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Delaware News Journal called the show, “Infectious & Rocking! The funny, candy-colored musical struts across the stage with catchy songs and 1960s issues that resonate today.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “the electricity reverberates across the stage.” Broad Street Review raved that the show is full of, “sheer exuberance! The music never stops.” 

Set during the progressive era of Women's Liberation, the Civil Rights Movement, and the Vietnam War protests, A Sign of the Times follows Cindy, a young woman from Middle America, who comes to New York City in 1965, where she finds her voice. Through unexpected friends, lovers, careers, and conflicts, her story is dramatized in dramatic, playful and inventive ways with the unforgettable soundtrack of popular 1960s hits like “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” “Don't Sleep in the Subway,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City,” among many others.  

The reading will be presented for potential investors in a New York City production of A Sign of the Times in 2024, and to hear new and revised material added since the 2018 Delaware Theatre Company production. Executive Producer for A Sign of the Times is Richard J. Robin, Wells Street Productions LLC.



