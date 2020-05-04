Chickenshed NYC Launches Inclusive Online Theatre Program
Chickenshed NYC, the inclusive theatre company for children and youth of all abilities and backgrounds, announced the launch of Chickenshed Players VIP (Virtual Inclusive Program)-four Saturdays of interactive, online, inclusive theatre classes for young people ages 5-13+.
Chickenshed's specially trained Teaching Artists create engaging inclusive sessions using storytelling, character development, music, movement and American Sign Language. Through a secure online platform, small groups gather by age to sing, dance, and have fun. An exceptionally high teacher-to-student ratio guarantees that every child is involved and engaged, making new friends along the way.
Chickenshed's no-audition approach to creating original work using storytelling, song and movement is like nothing else in NYC. The process focuses on each child's individual creativity and strengths and cultivates a "theatre family" of peers with different backgrounds, abilities, and talents. The kids collaborate and express their ideas, resulting in high-quality theatrical work. The Chickenshed philosophy fosters inclusion, compassion and kindness, resulting in a vibrant and unforgettable experience. Every child is a VIP!
Classes will be held on May 9, May 16, May 23, and May 30, at the following times:
Chickenshed Players VIP 1 (ages 5-8): 11:00-11:45 AM
Chickenshed Players VIP 2 (ages 9-12): 12:30-1:45 PM
Chickenshed Players VIP 3 (ages 13+): 12:30-1:45 PM
The 4-session experience is very affordable at $75.00 for Chickenshed Players 1 (ages 5-8) and $100 for Chickenshed Players 2 and 3 (ages 9-13+).
"We have had great success with our virtual platform over the past month and we can't wait to see the kids engaged and joyful as we explore this mini-session in May with lots of fresh new ideas!" says Artistic Director, Cyndi Steele-Harrod.
Chickenshed NYC President Elaine Finkletaub said, "we are grateful to the Backstage Trust and Arcadia Fund, whose support allows us to continue employing our Teaching Artists-working actors--during this challenging time.
For more information, sign up here (https://chickenshedvip.brownpapertickets.com), visit the website chickenshednyc.org or email at Ali@chickenshednyc.org
