Charlotte d'Amboise, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More to Take Part in Memorial Celebration of the Life of Jacques d'Amboise

National Dance Institute has announced the Memorial Celebration of the Life of Jacques d'Amboise will take place at New York City Center on June 1, 2022, at 7pm. General admission tickets are free to the public and available on a first-come/first-served basis through NDI's website nationaldance.org.

Tickets are limited to two per person and, once reserved, will be available for pick up at the New York City Center Box Office starting at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

This special evening to remember the life and legacy of Mr. d'Amboise will include star-studded performances and tributes by many of his friends and contemporaries, as well as some of Mr. d'Amboise's favorite dances by the children of National Dance Institute. Those paying tribute to Mr. d'Amboise include his children, Christopher and Charlotte d'Amboise, Vicki Reiss (President, The Shubert Foundation), Daniel Ulbricht (NDI Board member and Principal Dancer, New York City Ballet), Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell, Liz Larsen and Sal Viviano, New York City Ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia, actress/singer/dancer Chita Rivera, and many others.

The Jacques d'Amboise Legacy Fund has been established to support artistic endeavors that honor his vision, creativity, and commitment to arts education. The d'Amboise Family asks that all donations in memory of Jacques be made to his beloved National Dance Institute, nationaldance.org.

Mr. d'Amboise was one of the most influential dancers of the 20th Century. He joined New York City Ballet in 1949 and performed until his retirement in 1984. As George Balanchine's protégé, Mr. d'Amboise had more works choreographed specifically for him than any other dancer. He is most remembered for his portrayal of "Apollo," the oldest Balanchine ballet in New York City Ballet's repertory. While still a principal dancer, Mr. d'Amboise established the National Dance Institute in 1976. He led the field of arts education with NDI's acclaimed program that teaches the magic, rigor and joy of dance and performing. Since its founding, NDI has reached more than two million children worldwide.

New York City Center is operating a fully vaccinated venue, and all audiences must provide proof of COVID vaccination. Masks are required.

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE TICKETS!