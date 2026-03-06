Charles Busch and Travis Moser Release New Album MIXTAPE

Charles Busch and cabaret performer Travis Moser have released a new album titled MIXTAPE, based on their live cabaret show of the same name. The recording, captured at New York’s Laurie Beechman Theatre, is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital music platforms.

The album features a mix of musical selections ranging from Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” to Irving Berlin’s classic song “What’ll I Do?” In addition to the musical performances, Busch shares stories from his career on stage and screen, including an anecdote involving Elaine Stritch.

The concept for MIXTAPE grew out of Moser’s childhood habit of creating mixtapes for friends, as well as his appreciation for genre-crossing cabaret artists such as Justin Vivian Bond, Mabel Mercer, Julie Wilson, and Betty Buckley.

Musician Drew Wutke serves as music director and accompanist on the recording. The album was mixed and mastered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio in New York City and is distributed by Verve Records.

Moser has appeared in cabaret and concert performances at venues including Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub, Birdland Jazz Club, and City Winery locations across the United States. His previous recording with Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, received the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent).

Busch is the author of the Broadway play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. His Off-Broadway work Vampire Lesbians of Sodom became one of the longest-running productions in Off-Broadway history. Busch received a Lifetime Achievement Obie Award and was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2024.

As a cabaret performer, Busch has received two Manhattan Cabaret Awards and a Bistro Award, performing in venues across the United States and internationally.