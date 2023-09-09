Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Purlie Victorious will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre
POPULAR
Previews are now underway for the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis. Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.
"It's not unlike opera singers," explained leading man Leslie Odom, Jr. "If you're a tenor or a mezzo... you need to do Don Quixote or Aida! You need to play these roles. Purlie Victorious for a Black actor is one of those parts."
Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and get more scoop on what the show is all about here!
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You