Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Previews are now underway for the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis. Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.

"It's not unlike opera singers," explained leading man Leslie Odom, Jr. "If you're a tenor or a mezzo... you need to do Don Quixote or Aida! You need to play these roles. Purlie Victorious for a Black actor is one of those parts."

