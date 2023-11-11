Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles

How to Dance in Ohio will open at the Belasco Theatre on December 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Previews are about to begin for the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name.

How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

"It's [my character's] idea to use a spring formal as a teaching moment for these young men and women," explained Caesar Samayoa. "I have not met Dr. Emilio Amigo yet. We have definitely emailed and we have a Zoom date on the books... but I can't wait to get that relationship started!"

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!






