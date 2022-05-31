Chamber Players International to Present VIOLINS OF HOPE Concert

Chamber Players International, celebrating its 50th Anniversary season, will present Violins of Hope, a concert on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 @ 7:30 PM at LIU Post College's Tilles Center, Krasnoff Hall, 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville, NY, presented in collaboration with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

This will be the first appearance on Long Island of the world famous instruments originally played by victims of the Nazi Concentration Camps, finally gathered together and restored for inspired music making once again.

Members of CPI's chamber orchestra will offer this concert highlighting the Violins of Hope (https://www.violins-of-hope.com/). They'll play these violins that survived the Holocaust, now restored in Israel by father-son violin makers, Amnon and Avshi Weinstein. Performers will include violinists Asi Matathias, Tosca Opdam and violin restorer Avshi Weinstein.

The program will be Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in d minor; Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, 1st Mvt; Beethoven's Violin Concerto, 2nd Mvt and other works, plus commentary by violin restorer Weinstein.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005CA4E3D39259, and for more information, go to https://tillescenter.org/event/violins-of-hope/ or contact Chamber Players International toll-free at 877-444-4488.

Proceeds will support the work of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Glen Cove, NY (https://www.hmtcli.org/).

The event is sponsored by SterlingRisk and the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center.

Chamber Players International is a major regional presenting and performing arts organization, presenting between 25 and 30 concert events serving the entire New York metropolitan area. Its artistic mission is to bring chamber music and chamber orchestra performances of the highest artistic quality to audiences throughout the area with such world-renowned ensembles as the International Chamber Orchestra of Rome, The World Youth Alliance Chamber Orchestra of the U.N. and New York core-ensemble members, violinists Dmitry Berlinski, Anna Rabinova and Erin Keefe, violists Mark Holloway, Maurycy Banaszek and Catherine Greene, cellists Qiang Tu and Andrey Tchekmazov, and pianists Olga Vinokur and Tatiana Goncharova. Visit them online at http://chamberplayersinternational.org/.