Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest on Broadway on Demand!

It's official! The Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest will be streaming on-demand from June 11-13, 2021 on Broadway on Demand.

The 2021 Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest showcases the Centre region's vibrant professional and pre-professional theatre, dance, and other performing arts groups from June 11-13.

For 3 glorious days, you'll have on-demand access to 13+ shows, over 100 artists, the Central PA Playwriting Competition Reading, and live streaming in our 4th Annual Central PA Theatre & Dance Fest.

For only $55 you gain access to all 13 shows (that's less than $5/show) or purchase individual tickets at $15 each for any of the 9 Mainstage Shows or $5 each for any of the 4 local arts showcases (dance, theatre, improv, and for kids!).

Become a Festival VIP Sponsor and purchase a VIP pass for $100 which gives you all 13 shows plus backstage access to our livestreaming events, sponsorship listing, and a festival tote bag or water bottle. It still comes out to less than $7.15/show AND you help sponsor over 100 local and regional performing artists.

So, 3-days of streaming beginning at 7pm on Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13 7pm as well as our livestreaming Playwriting Competition Reading Series and a few other surprises! Can't wait to see you at the 4th Annual Central PA Theatre & Dance Festival!

