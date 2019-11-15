Celebration for Harold Prince Set for December 16 at Broadway's Majestic Theatre

A celebration of the life and legacy of Broadway legend Harold Prince will take place on Monday, December 16, at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). Beginning at 1:30 PM, the tribute is open to friends, family and the theater community, and will feature tributes and performances from colleagues and loved ones. Doors will open at 1PM. The Majestic is the 31-year home of Mr. Prince's record-breaking production of The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.

The recipient of a record 21 Tony Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2006, Mr. Prince had an unparalleled career as producer and director, reinventing the musical genre over seven decades with his groundbreaking work.

The celebration follows the Broadway community honoring the prolific visionary and gentleman by dimming all marquees on the evening of his passing on July 31.

Harold Prince directed the original productions of She Loves Me, It's a Bird...Superman, Cabaret, Zorba, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, On the Twentieth Century, Sweeney Todd, Evita, Merrily We Roll Along, The Phantom of the Opera, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Parade and LoveMusik. He also directed acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Before becoming a director, Mr. Prince produced the original productions of The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, New Girl in Town, West Side Story, Fiorello!, Tenderloin, Flora the Red Menace, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Fiddler on the Roof. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper and the Theater Colon in Buenos Aires. His most recent version of Candide was seen at New York City Opera in January of 2017. Prince of Broadway, a musical compendium of Mr. Prince's entire career, opened on Broadway in August of 2017. Mr. Prince was a trustee for the New York Public Library and instrumental in developing the Theatre On Film and Tape collection for the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. He previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. Mr. Prince was named an Officier in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, given to him by the French government in 2008. He was the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award. Mr. Prince was inducted into the Lincoln Center Hall of Fame as a part of their inaugural class and received a National Medal of the Arts from President Clinton for a career in which "he changed the nature of the American musical."

Born January 30, 1928 in New York City, Mr. Prince died on July 31, 2019 after a brief illness.

The Prince Family asks that any donations in Mr. Prince's honor be made to The Actors Fund.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You