Celebrate Pride and Jam to These LGBTQ+ Themed Broadway Tunes!
BroadwayWorld wishes everyone a Happy Pride! In honor of Pride month and specifically the World Pride festivities happening this weekend in New York City, we've compiled a list of tunes to get you in the spirit of Pride and to "raise you up"!
"I Am What I Am" - La Cage Aux Folles
"Take Me or Leave Me" - Rent
"Vision of Nowness" - Head Over Heels
"It's Time to Dance" - The Prom
"Changing My Major" - Fun Home
"What About Love" - The Color Purple
"Unlikely Lovers" - Falsettos
"I'll Cover You" - Rent
"Expressing Yourself" - Billy Elliot
"Raise You Up/Just Be" - Kinky Boots
