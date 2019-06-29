Celebrate Pride and Jam to These LGBTQ+ Themed Broadway Tunes!

BroadwayWorld wishes everyone a Happy Pride! In honor of Pride month and specifically the World Pride festivities happening this weekend in New York City, we've compiled a list of tunes to get you in the spirit of Pride and to "raise you up"!

"I Am What I Am" - La Cage Aux Folles

"Take Me or Leave Me" - Rent

"Vision of Nowness" - Head Over Heels

"It's Time to Dance" - The Prom

"Changing My Major" - Fun Home

"What About Love" - The Color Purple

"Unlikely Lovers" - Falsettos

"I'll Cover You" - Rent

"Expressing Yourself" - Billy Elliot

"Raise You Up/Just Be" - Kinky Boots





