Celebrate New Year's Eve with Caissie Levy and Lee Roy Reams at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two of Broadway's most beloved stars return to Broadway's Supper Club to usher in the new year: Tony nominee and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, The Producers, Beauty & the Beast), and the Broadway-bound Elsa in Disney's Broadway Frozen Caissie Levy.

"Lee Roy Reams: NEW YEAR'S EVE!"

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM:

Let's party! Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime New Year's Eve celebration with Broadway royalty, Lee Roy Reams. Broadway's "song and dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with a special holiday show. Expect stories and songs from the good times of Lee Roy's Broadway past and an optimistic look forward to a happy 2018! Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers.Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well worn tap shoes. Lee Roy will be joined by musical director Alex Rybeck at the piano. Cover charges range from $65-75, VIP cover charges $85 and premium seating $125 with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

"Caissie Levy ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!"

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM:

Direct from starring as Elsa in Disney's Broadway-bound production of Frozen in Denver, Caissie Levy returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a magical New Year's Eve celebration. Backed by a killer band, Caissie will sing highlights from her career starring on Broadway in such shows as Hair, Ghost, Rent, Wicked and Les Misérables. Expect the unexpected from this exceptionally versatile singer who's been known to cover everyone from Eva Cassidy to Radiohead to TLC inher live shows. She will also sing tunes from her debut solo album, With You alongside some favorite holiday classics. Come ring in the New Year and smooch your sweetie while being serenaded by one of the most beloved Broadway pop singers in NYC. Cover charge for disco seats are $325, $350 for main dining room, $420 for VIP seating and $495 for premium seating.

For the 11PM show only: All tickets include two spectacularly delicious courses by Executive Chef Lynn Bound, a dessert buffet after the show/during the dance party, and an open bar for the entire evening, inclusive of tax and gratuity. For those who want to ring in their New Year with something even more special, our Premium Seats will include an individual dessert platter during the dance party. For those who want to dance the night away, Feinstein's/54 Below invites you to their Disco Seating. These locations offer patrons you an excellent view during the show, and places them right in the middle of the action. As midnight strikes, the tables and seats will be whisked away, allowing everyone to ring in the New Year with the best party in town! Tables will be set up around the dance floor for those who want a "disco nap" in between songs.

For both the 7PM and 11PM show, pre-sale for Feinstein's/54 Below Gold and Ruby members begins on October 9, tickets on sale to the public on October 12 at 12pm.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

