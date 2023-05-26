Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

This Memorial Day, BroadwayWorld invites you to join us in celebrating the magic of Broadway with $10 off your order of $100 or more on merch from Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Some Like it Hot, Topdog/Underdog and more. From the Parade Unisex Shalom! Tee, the New York, New York Cheering for Me Now Longsleeve Tee, to the Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan - just use the code MEMORIAL10 at checkout to unlock this discount. Hurry, as this offer is only available for a limited time.

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan

This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and the song lyrics, "with a change of perspective nothing's defective."

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point Of View Hoodie

Showw of your love for Kimberly Akimbo with a 100% ringspun cotton that features dolman sleeves, with the quote "I like your point of view" down one of them!

Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, "And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say 'Howdy' not 'Shalom.'

Buy Now»

Parade Logo Mug

This russet colored mug features the Parade logo and Broadway 2023 on the front. It holds 14 oz of your favorite beverage and is top rack dishwasher safe!

Buy Now»

New York, New York Map Tote

A tote bag featuring a map of New York City and the New York, New York logo.

Buy Now»

New York, New York Cheering For Me Now Unisex Long Sleeve

This Unisex Indigo Long Sleeve shirt features the line They're Cheering For Me Now. Sizes run Small through 2X-Large.

Buy Now»

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Take home a souvenir that's "So Good" with a A Beautiful Noise hoodie featuring the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Life Of Pi Navy Tiger Tote

Take home this navy blue tote with a tiger and the Life of Pi logo on the front.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

This 6oz. stainless steel hip flask features the song title, "What are You Thirsty For?"

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

This royal blue crewneck tee is made of 100% ringspun combed cotton and features the show's logo.

Buy Now»

Topdog Underdog Logo Tote

Show off your love for SLP'S Topdog Underdog with a tote that features the show's logo and a quote on the reverse. 100% cotton with 9 inch handle drop.

Buy Now»

Topdog Underdog Pin Set

With this set of 3 individual enamel pins you get: The Show's logo, playing cards, and Team SLP, honoring the iconic author. Pins are made from a metal alloy and use butterfly backs.

Buy Now»

Wicked One Short Day Mug

You'll feel at home in the Emerald City when you enjoy your favorite hot beverages out of this 16oz mug. This green mug features embossed Wicked Key Art and printed text on the inside.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Oy Vey Hat

Low profile, navy cap with adjustable sizing, featuring embroidered phrase "Oy Vey" on front and "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo on back.

Buy Now»

Between The Lines Women's Tee

Make it the "best day ever" with this purple Between the Lines t-shirt!

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!