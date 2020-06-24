Celebrate HAMILTON's Release on Disney+ With 'My Shot' Recipes From BREAK AN EGG! THE BROADWAY COOKBOOK
With Disney+ releasing Hamilton's innovative cinematic experience on Friday, July 3, now is a great time to check out a set of Hamilton-inspired drink recipes to enjoy!
Below find *MY SHOT* from BREAK AN EGG! THE BROADWAY COOKBOOK (Insight Editions; September 1 2020; $29.99) by Tara Theoharis, and see shots dedicated to Aaron Burr, King George, Eliza, Angelica, and of course, Hamilton himself.
Celebrate your love of Broadway with this quirky collection of recipes inspired by your favorite musicals: BREAK AN EGG: THE BROADWAY COOKBOOK (Insight Editions; 9/1/2020; $29.99)
There's nothing quite like dinner and a show, but tonight's menu is guaranteed to be a real crowd-pleaser. From Tara Theoharis, author of The Minecrafter's Cookbook and creator of The Geeky Hostess blog, comes a cookbook of over fifty recipes inspired by the most popular Broadway musicals of the last ninety years.
Warm up your appetite with some Eggrolls for Mr. Goldstone (Gypsy) served with a side of Too Darn Hot Sauce (Kiss Me, Kate). Looking for some liquid courage? Whip yourself up Another Vodka Stinger (Company) or make good with The Wizard and Ice (Wicked). Need something with a bit more substance? Schnitzel With Noodles (The Sound of Music) is one of our favorite things, or you can spice it up with Mama's Well-Peppered Ragu (Chicago). Then again, if you're craving something really indulgent, try our Angel (Food Cake) of Music (The Phantom of the Opera). It's guaranteed to bring down the chandelier.
fun illustrations and gorgeous food photography throughout, this book is the perfect gift for season ticket holders, drama kids, and Broadway fans of all ages.
Some of the book's recipes include:
The Wizard and Ice - Wicked
Schnitzel With Noodles - The Sound of Music
Eggrolls for Mr. Goldstone - Gypsy
Too Darn Hot Sauce - Kiss Me, Kate
Another Vodka Stinger - Company
Mama's Well-Peppered Ragu - Chicago
And 50+ more!!
With fun illustrations and gorgeous food photography throughout, this book is the perfect gift for season ticket holders, drama kids, and Broadway fans of all ages.
