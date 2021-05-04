Cecilia Chorus Music Director Mark Shapiro Leads STAYCATION: LONDON!

The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents Staycation: London!, a Zoom Singposium celebrating composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, on May 17 @ 7:30 PM EDT. The event is open to everyone.

During their online 2020-21 season, the chorus, led by the internationally recognized conductor and teacher Mark Shapiro, has virtually visited global destinations and explored their music. In the season's wrap-up event, they salute powerhouse musician Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) in a virtual excursion to his London birthplace. Learn about the artist's life and times as Shapiro leads an analysis and sing-along of two of his compositions, The Lee Shore and Summer is Gone, along with The Blue Bird by the composer's teacher and champion, Charles Villiers Stanford.

Maestro Shapiro says, "A focus throughout my career has been reviving sublime but overlooked music by neglected or marginalized composers. With The Cecilia Chorus of New York, I was proud to conduct long-overdue New York premieres, both in Carnegie Hall, of two works by Dame Ethel Smyth (1858-1944). I'm delighted we can now shine our virtual spotlight on Smyth's brilliant contemporary and compatriot Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912)."

More about the composers at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Coleridge-Taylor and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Villiers_Stanford.

The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUldu6qrT4jGdb3AyRmoULnXedYMbp4qZdN.

Download the scores for Coleridge-Taylor's The Lee Shore https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/7/76/Ws-cole-lee.pdf, and Summer is Gone at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/7/7b/Coleridge-Taylor_Summer.pdf and for Villiers Stanford's The Blue Bird at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/6/62/The_Blue_Bird_Stanford_G_flat.pdf.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.