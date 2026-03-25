Cast Set for PROUD MARYS Concert at Prospect's Ignite Fest

Prospect Musicals has announced the full cast and creative team for Proud Marys – In Concert, the culmination of Prospect's 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue, NYC). Proud Marys is presented in partnership with National Asian Artists Project (NAAP Co-Founders: Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee) as part of NAAP's Discover Series, and in association with community partner Broadway Barkada.



Performances are Sunday, March 29th at 3:00pm and Monday, March 30th at 7:00pm. In this genre-bending new pop musical, three daughters shake up the strict traditions of their Filipino-American family when they all get knocked up out of wedlock at the same time. With humor and heart, Proud Marys tackles nuanced conversations about women's physical and mental health through the lens of a devoutly Catholic Fil-Am family... breaking open the myth of the model minority, one pop song at a time.



The cast of Proud Marys includes Joshua Carandang (Larry the Musical: An American Journey), Liz Casasola (Dogeaters), Emy Coligado (original and new “Malcolm in the Middle”), Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story on Broadway), Marc dela Cruz (Hamilton on Broadway), Diane Phelan (Into The Wood on Broadway), Shea Renne (Here Lies Love and Hadestown on Broadway), Kay Sibal (SIX on Broadway and NBC's “The Voice”), Reuben Uy (The Great Leap at Cleveland Play House), and Lito Villareal (Los Angeles premiere of Passion).



Book, story and lyrics by Jennifer Paz, music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov, direction and dramaturgy by Fran de Leon. Music direction is by Alexander Tom, with Assistant Music Director Mikayla Coxe. The band includes Daniel Basilio-Fernández (Bass), Paige Andrews (Drums), and Sungwon Kim (Guitar). Stage Managers are Chris M. Russo and Christine Viega.



Proud Marys is the finale event of Prospect's IGNITE Concert Festival. Other Festival events this week include:



Wednesday, March 25th at 7:00pm the festival hosts Nygel D. Robinson & Friends, an exciting evening which features new songs written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson, the co-creator of Mexodus. Joining Robinson are Alan Mendez (Mexodus), Scott Redmond (Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! National Tour), and David Silliman (percussion).



Friday, March 27th at 7:00pm the festival hosts Sophie Blanchard's High-Flyin' Rock'n'Roll Extravaganza, written, orchestrated and performed by Lizzie Hagstedt (Southern Comfort at the Public Theater) with Britney Coleman (National Tours of Beetlejuice and Company), Laura Dadap (Here Lies Love, Broadway), Adrianna Mateo (multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall), Caro Moore (A Trip to the Moon, Third Sex), Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves, Broadway), Will Shishmanian (Amberland, A Trip to the Moon), and Anne Fraser Thomas (Queen of Versailles, Broadway). Déa Thatcher (Cabaret, Broadway) music directs, and the concert is directed by Céline Rosenthal.