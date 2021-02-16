Cast Members From FROZEN, HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More to Join THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES

Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, the hosts of the weekly, online chat show, Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, have launched a new live online series, giving audiences an opportunity to get close to Broadway during this unprecedented moratorium on in-person, live entertainment. The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, which emerged as a hugely popular feature of Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, their 42 week old Thursday evening show, is now available as a subscription series to venues and to single ticket buyers as well.

The series offers online Broadway cast reunions of many major musicals unable to tour this season, providing audiences the chance to stay connected to some of their favorite performers in a unique way. It allows fans to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the casts really let their hair down in the off-the-cuff format. Attendees are able to interact with the cast and ask questions through the chat feature. The shows are tremendous fun and G-rated.

Here is the lineup so far:

In February, the series will feature the casts of Frozen on 2/17, and Hadestown on 2/24; on March 10th, The Lion King with Heather Headley; Dear Evan Hanson, March 24th; and April 7th brings a special Jersey Boys: Everyone Remembers It How They Need To featuring Rick Elice, Marshall Brickman and Des McAnuff.

"I know that the Broadway Cast Reunion events started rather simply on the Quarantine, Cabaret & Cocktails live-stream. Lee and Robert were looking to stay connected during the most challenging time imaginable. It grew into something that gave great comfort to many and over the past few months we have now become part of their family. It is an opportunity to 'get backstage' and learn some inside scoop about Broadway with details on the shows and artists that bring it to life. It gives us hope for the inevitable return of live performances." - John Hassig, Marcus Performing Arts Center

All future episodes will be announced on the website: www.BroadwayCastReunion.com. Tickets can be purchased there as well.

Venues interested in the low cost subscription can contact: LML Music Presents here.

Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails continues its livestream on Thursday evenings at 7pm EST at: https://tinyurl.com/y3brbbjz