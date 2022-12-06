Carolines On Broadway To Host ZARNA'S HOLIDAY PARTY, December 23 And 24

Comedian Zarga Garg returns to Carolines on Broadway to headline Zarna's Holiday Party shows on Friday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m and 9:45 p.m. and on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM.

Zarna describes the shows as "a rip-roaring variety show" featuring Zarna and her favorite comedians, including Ray Ellin, Lenny Marcus and Brian Scott McFadden. Adds Zarna: "'Tis the season for belly laughs! Bring your friends, your colleagues, your wife, your mistress (kitchen entrance), your teens, your tweens, your neighbors, your haters for this mostly clean (a curse word might slip out., that's all!) holiday party... All are welcome! Except my mother-in-law. She can stay home."

General admission tickets are $35.00 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom. For Gold and Green Harlequen packages and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100 or visit www.carolines.com.

Proudly representing brown women everywhere, Zarna Garg is a mom and lawyer turned award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian, highlighting the immigrant and American experience with her own signature style.

Zarna was recently feature on Apple TV's Gutsy from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, on NPR's This American Life and she just filmed her one-hour stand-up special which will be streaming worldwide in 2023.

Zarna has taken TikTok by storm, with her comedy videos gaining more than 75 million views and counting! She performs for sold out audiences at top clubs across the country, including two sold-out headlining shows at the world famous Carolines on Broadway. She recently won Kevin Hart's Lyft Comic competition on Peacock and the 2021 Ladies of Laughter competition. She is also one of the winners of the #TY100 I Love NYC's SMB's 100 Small Business Owners. Zarna was the featured performer for the Outstanding Mother Awards in support of the Save the Children foundation with honorees including Halle Berry, Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner and more.

Zarna's debut romantic comedy screenplay "Rearranged" won the Best Comedy Screenplay Award at the 2019 Austin Film Festival (placing #1 out of 11,000 scripts), and was also a 2019 Academy Nicholl Fellowships Semi-Finalist. The script has been optioned by Marginal Mediaworks.

Zarna is a rare voice tackling the type of humor few (if any) other Indian immigrant women have attempted before, and represents a demographic with few comedic influences. She is one of a handful of female Indian comedians worldwide, and quite possibly the only one who publicly takes on her mother-in-law.