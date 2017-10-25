Caroline Bowman, Mamie Parris and More Set for This Week's 'Elpha-Ball' at BROADWAY SESSIONS

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, October 26th, BROADWAY SESSIONS offers its 3rd annual ELPHABALL, a night celebrating the ladies who have portrayed one of the most iconic roles in contemporary muscle theater, Elphaba!

Elphie's slated to perform include Laurel Harris, Julie Rieber, Caroline Bowman, Carla Stickler, Emily Schultheis, Mamie Parris and more.

The evening will also feature a special performance by vocalist Nicole Vande Zande.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.broadwaysessions.net.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS' YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Visit www.BroadwaySessions.net for more information.

Related Articles