Carnegie Hall's Beethoven Celebration Continues This Spring

Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... ( read more BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... ( read more North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... ( read more It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... ( read more Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... ( read more Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... ( read more