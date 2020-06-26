Carly Hughes, Zhailon Levingston and More Join Next Wave Initiative's First Summer Programming

Founded by Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Beau), The Next Wave Initiative is a developmental branch of The Directors Company , committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre. On July 1st, at 7pm EST, NWI will host its first Zoom-Room Series: "To be Young, Gifted, Black...and cast."

This 70 minute private discussion will feature an extraordinary panel including actress Carly Hughes ("American Housewife", Chicago), director Zhailon Levingston (Tina, Chicken and Biscuits), manager Harold Lewter of CLA Partners, and Mychael Chinn, recent executive producer of Lifetime's "The First Ladies of Gospel".

In just 10 days since launching, the Next Wave Initiative has grossed over $15,000 towards its mission. Lyons says, "Our nation is currently mourning, while simultaneously healing itself. In times like these I always look towards a solution, a way to pave a path towards America's future. The Next Wave Initiative allows the conversations around 'Broadway equality' to become action. This program will fight to erase the ugliness of our past, while investing in the future of our profession."

The "Young, Gifted, Black...and cast" Zoom room is free for any current African-American High-school or College students. The encouraged donation for Adults is $5.00 towards the Next Wave Initiative. Sign up here , or email nextwave@directorscompany.org to reserve a spot.

Related Articles