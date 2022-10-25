Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble to Perform At Vladek Hall in November

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Saturday, November 12 at Vladek Hall, 74 Van Cortlandt Park South in The Bronx.

Featured music will include Joelle Wallach's Suffrage Signatures for the full ensemble, with narration by the composer, along with quintets by Gabriel Pierne and Nataliya Medvedovskaya.

Composer Joelle Wallach (https://joellewallach.com/) writes about her piece, "Suffrage Signatures is a four movement chamber work that brings the private lives and intimate relationships of iconic New York suffragettes Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and others to life through music. The inspiration for the work is the New York Public Library's extensive collection of the handwritten letters of these New York pioneers." The performances will include images of and words by these remarkable women and the May 22 performance is being presented near the grave of Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

The November 12 concert is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested. Donations can be made HERE. Seating is limited, so reservations are recommended, and can be made by emailing sallyshorrock08@gmail.com.

The presentation is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org