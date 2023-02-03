'Camp' Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor

The indie cult classic movie Camp, which tells the story of a summer at theater camp based on the legendary Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts, celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer and will feature a reunion of several cast members and a performance by campers at Stagedoor Manor.

As part of the reunion, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will be hosting a live fundraiser to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, broadcast on July 28, 2023 on SiriusXM, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Todd Graff, a Stagedoor Manor alum who both wrote and directed Camp, based the movie on his summers at the world-renowned summer camp and shot the film there as well.

"Going to Stagedoor Manor as a camper changed my life, plain and simple," Graff said. "Beyond inspiring my film, Camp, friendships I made there have lasted to this day. I couldn't be more excited to celebrate the dual legacy of Stagedoor and Camp in July. It's going to be a blast!"

Stagedoor Manor counts many stars of stage and screen among its alumni network, including Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan, Natalie Portman, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Braff, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Skylar Astin.

As part of the July 28 celebration, several members of the cast and the team that created the iconic classic will join Rudetsky and Wesley live. Tying in a performance by campers from Stagedoor Manor pulls together the inspiration for the film and some of the classic moments that bring Camp fans back time and again.

"Camp has always been one of our favorite films, especially since it comes from Todd-who is like family," Stagedoor Manor Owner Cindy Samuelson said. "We're so excited to celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary this summer with our campers, and are thrilled to be part of the festivities!"

Though there is currently a waitlist for its second session this summer, Stagedoor Manor is currently enrolling students for its 2023 season, including its third session-during which the Camp anniversary will be held. For more information, please visit StagedoorManor.com.