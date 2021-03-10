Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir wrote the pilot about two millennial nuns.

Mar. 10, 2021  
Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot

Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen will get back in the habit on an upcoming, untitled pilot for The CW. The star of "The Prom" will play a nun, opposite Bella Ortiz.

The pilot centers on two millennial nuns - a devout true believer (Kinnunen), and a new arrival (Ortiz) who has yet to take her final vows - who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church, according to Deadline.

Kinnunen's Sister Frances is described as the complacent angel on your shoulder. She is an impressionable, people-pleasing, young nun who believes in the power of thoughts and prayers and never breaks the rules - until she meets Sr. Maggie.

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir wrote the pilot.

Caitlin Kinnunen is best known for her Tony-nominated role as Emma in The Prom. Other credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). Her national tour credits include Next to Normal (Natalie u/s), and her regional credits include work with Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse and Sundance Institute. Film/TV: The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU."


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original BroadwayWorld Inspired Artwork T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Unisex T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader Mug

Related Articles
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May Photo

LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May

New Releases: New Music From Andy Karl & Orfeh, Joshua Henry, & More! Photo

New Releases: New Music From Andy Karl & Orfeh, Joshua Henry, & More!

Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men Photo

Brandon Victor Dixon to Appear in Conversation with Black Broadway Men

Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away Photo

Unga, Bonobo Ape Featured in COME FROM AWAY, Passes Away


From This Author TV News Desk