Caitlin Kinnunen Joins Untitled CW Pilot

Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen will get back in the habit on an upcoming, untitled pilot for The CW. The star of "The Prom" will play a nun, opposite Bella Ortiz.

The pilot centers on two millennial nuns - a devout true believer (Kinnunen), and a new arrival (Ortiz) who has yet to take her final vows - who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church, according to Deadline.

Kinnunen's Sister Frances is described as the complacent angel on your shoulder. She is an impressionable, people-pleasing, young nun who believes in the power of thoughts and prayers and never breaks the rules - until she meets Sr. Maggie.

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir wrote the pilot.

Caitlin Kinnunen is best known for her Tony-nominated role as Emma in The Prom. Other credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). Her national tour credits include Next to Normal (Natalie u/s), and her regional credits include work with Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse and Sundance Institute. Film/TV: The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU."