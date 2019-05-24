Caissie Levy Will Play London Concert This Fall

Caissie Levy comes to London on Sunday 15th September 2019 at 6.30pm.

On performing in London Caissie said "UK audiences have always been so good to me! I'm incredibly excited to be coming back with a brand new solo show. I've lived a lot of life since I last did a concert in London (back in 2013!) so I'm eager to share some songs & stories, and reconnect with my friends and fans across the pond"

Tickets are available from https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/caissie-levy-2019/.

Caissie is currently starring in her sixth Broadway show, originating the role of Elsa in Disney's blockbuster hit, Frozen. She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, and is known to New York and London audiences for originating the roles of Molly in Ghost, and Sheila in the Tony

Award winning revival of Hair. Ms. Levy's other Broadway credits include Elphaba in the Broadway and Los Angeles production of Wicked, Penny in the Broadway, 1st National Tour, and Toronto companies of Hairspray and Maureen in the national tour of Rent.

Off-Broadway, she played Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, and Sara in the Off-Broadway production of Murder Ballad. She has starred in the short films Options and Ms. Bula Banerjee, and guest starred opposite Sean Pertwee on Fox's Gotham.

In concert, she headlined Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops, backed up Sir Rod Stewart during his Las Vegas residency, guested with The United States Military Academy at West Point, and has performed solo shows to sold-out audiences across the United States, and in London.

Her voice can be heard on the cast recordings of Frozen, Ghost, Hair, First Daughter Suite and over twenty singer/songwriter's albums, including her own EP, With You. In celebration of the ten year anniversary of the Broadway revival of HAIR, she just released an acoustic single of Aquarius, available on iTunes and Spotify.





