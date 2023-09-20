Journalist Positions Open on BroadwayWorld Cabaret Team

BroadwayWorld Cabaret seeks enthusiastic, arts-minded, articulate people to become members of the writing team covering the Cabaret And Concert industry of New York City. Our page goes into the small (and not-so-small) venues of New York City and the outer boroughs to report on the artists performing in solo shows, group shows, gala benefits, and much more. Our reporters review everything from traditional cabaret shows to jazz sets, from drag to comedy, from burlesque to storytelling shows. No genre of entertainment is off the table: if it happens in a nightclub or concert hall, we are there to see the artistry of the performers and report back to our readers. We’ve been honored to be invited into Carnegie Hall, 92NY, Jazz At Lincoln Center, and the annual galas at the American Songbook Association and the American Popular Song Society.

For our correspondents, we are looking for people with a passion for the artform of small venue entertaining. We don’t need experts or historians, we want people looking to write about something they see and love. A background in writing is nice (one of our current correspondents has a BA in journalism) but it isn’t required (one of our current correspondents came to us by way of some astute and eloquent Facebook posts). Anyone with a wish to write about the arts and entertainment is welcome to come on board and our editor will train them and mentor them into becoming cabaret journalists. This is a perfect opportunity to build up entertainment journalism skills while seeing great entertainers live and in person, free of charge. Writers looking to increase their online content level can control their own narrative by deciding how often they are in clubs and choosing the varieties of acts about which they write. One of our current correspondents leans into writing about jazz, while another goes almost exclusively for acts from the LGBTQ community. We have a writer who does interviews, exclusively, talking the artists like Santino Fontana, Adam Pascal, Mario Cantone, and Kate Baldwin. Each of our writers is encouraged to write with their own voice, pursuing the content that, most, interests them, even taking our page into the grunge rock clubs of the Lower East Side. The sky is, as they say, the limit.

BroadwayWorld Cabaret editor Stephen Mosher offers that, “Coming to work at this website is one of the happiest things that ever happened to me. I’ve had a chance to give a spotlight to up-and-coming artists, to remind stars who have been in the business that their voice still has value, and to tell the public that there is a wealth of talent of all natures to be found in the nightclubs of this city. And writing about Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Vanessa Williams, and other great stars in the process has been a blessing and a boon. I would encourage anyone with an interest in this industry and art form to spend some time at BroadwayWorld Cabaret, learning how to be a cabaret journalist. I have, personally, mentored four of our best writers from the ground up, and it was wonderfully satisfying watching their growth as writers and journalists. I think people should take a chance on this adventure.”

Those interested in applying can submit the form here.