CUNY Dance Initiative Reveals 10th Year Of Residency Program and 2023–24 Awarded Artists

From July 2023 to June 2024, CDI is underwriting residencies for 23 early to mid-career choreographers selected from a pool of 209 applicants.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

The CUNY Dance Initiative (CDI), an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY campuses, has announced its tenth year of supporting the dance field and the awarded artists for its 2023–24 cycle.

There is no other dance residency program of CDI's scope in the country. Since its launch in 2014, CDI has facilitated 220 residencies at 13 CUNY colleges in all five boroughs, granted more than 11,000 hours of studio and stage time to artists; sponsored workshops and master classes for more than 5,000 students; and attracted more than 20,000 New Yorkers to performances and showings at CUNY performing arts centers. For artists, the impact of a CDI residency can be far-reaching: alumni have received Bessie Awards and Guggenheim Fellowships for work developed during residencies, and made connections that have yielded additional teaching and performance engagements.

 

From July 2023 to June 2024, CDI is underwriting residencies for 23 early to mid-career choreographers selected from a pool of 209 applicants. The awarded artists mirror both the city and CUNY's cultural vibrancy. CDI supports a wide range of dance styles and forms reflecting the diversity of the awarded artists, as well as the variety of curatorial perspectives that shape the selection process. In addition to supporting rehearsals and the creative development of new and existing projects, all residencies include master classes, open rehearsals, or Q&As to directly connect artists with CUNY communities.

CDI was developed not only as a lifeline to the dance sector's ever-present need for affordable rehearsal space, but as a solution that has continued to grow since inception. Medgar Evers College, in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood, has joined CDI and is hosting its first residency in 2023–24. In addition to working with 13 CUNY colleges, CDI also partners with three arts organizations in the boroughs: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden (Staten Island); Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (Queens); and Brooklyn Arts Exchange (Brooklyn). These partnerships expand CDI's impact as it extends its resources to a new cohort of dance artists.

The 2023–24 awarded artists are Nora Alami, Les Ballet Afrik, Boogie Gang, CocoMotion / NuTribe Dance Company, Gotham Dance Theater, Orlando Hernández, Sloka Iyengar, Camille J., Enya Kalia Creations / Enya-Kalia Jordan, LayeRhythm, Kyle Marshall Choreography, Sekou McMiller and Friends, Rachna Nivas, onCUE Chronicles / Quilan Arnold, Passion Fruit Dance Company, Stephen Shynes, Hussein Smko, Christopher Williams Dances, and ZCO/DANCEPROJECT. Approximately a third of the residencies this season will culminate in public performances, including premieres by #QueertheBallet, Kizuna Dance, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, and A Palo Seco Flamenco. Details on public performances will be announced in the coming months.

“Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture has been a partner with CDI from the very start,” says Félix Arocho, the center's director. “Through CDI we have been able to host and present close to 20 extraordinary NYC choreographers and dance companies—from veteran artists to emerging ones. CDI impacts Hostos and the Bronx in ways large and small: from providing artists access to our rehearsal and performance spaces to creating new audiences for their works. CDI is transformative—it foments growth, artistic development, creativity, collaboration—unveiling incredible dancers and choreographers waiting to be nurtured and known.”

“As a flamenco company without a home studio, it can be difficult to find affordable rehearsal space due to the nature of our footwork,” notes Rebecca Thomas, artistic director and choreographer of A Palo Seco Flamenco Company. “A CDI residency gives us the ability to rehearse, create, and workshop new ideas without being stressed about time, space, or any agenda other than our artistic vision. Teaching students at Queens College this past year was a perk of our residency there, and we look forward to continuing the work we created and premiering it at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture.”

“CDI has been an incredible resource for us, exposing our students to a rich array of NYC artists and dance forms,” comments Aviva Geismar, director of the dance program at Queensborough Community College. “Our students have had transformational experiences taking master classes in dance styles that we are not able to offer as part of our curriculum. These experiences boost student confidence and have even led to ongoing professional relationships between the students and working artists.”



RELATED STORIES

1
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees Photo
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees

Stage and screen star Ariana DeBose is among the newest members of the the American Film Institute’s board of trustees.

2
Video: MOANAs Auli’i Cravalho Sings Dont Cry For Me Argentina Ahead of EVITA Concert Photo
Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Moana star Auli’l Cravalho appeared on ITV's This Morning to perform 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' ahead of taking on the title role in Evita later this month. Watch the video now, which also includes an interview where Cravalho discusses Moana, the SAG-AFRTA strike, preparing for Evita, and more.

3
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Sara Bareilles has announced an expansion to the initiative to help benefit the employees and artists of Rockwood Music Hall. The #PreserveRockwood benefit concert series began last month with artists like Bareilles, Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson, who are joining together to help save the iconic independent New York City musical institution.

4
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

See photos and video of Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyPhotos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on BroadwaySHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-BroadwayAubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
HAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community FundHAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING

Recommended For You