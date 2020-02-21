CRAZY HOT: THE WET SHOW to Debut at Caveat in March
CRAZY HOT: The Wet Show, a comedy show that reports and explains why looking wet/dewy/drenched is hot, debuts at Caveat on March 14, 2020.
You're here because you want to be hot. Hosts Eileen Hanley and Lauren Aussem are a pair of six-years-into-their-overnight-success comedians whose mission it is to report hot trends.
This show? WETNESS. Starting with the regular (a sensible application of lip gloss and highlighter) and gradually heating up to the wild and crazy (a choreographed dance in a completely soaking wet outfit), by show's end, we will have proven to everyone without a glimmer of a doubt that being wet? Is crazy hot.
Featuring some of NYC's most awesome comedians, Ziwe, Drew Lausch, Zach Teague, and Andres Govea, this show is for everyone who wants to know how to be hot. Teachers, carpenters, models, bakers, moms. Moms can be wet and hot too! Seamlessly weaving slideshows, sketch, stand-up, singing, and sexy dancing, the show keeps the audience guessing.
CRAZY HOT: The Wet Show explores human hotness, one oddball element at a time. Always funny, always unexpected, always CRAZY HOT.
Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Saturday, March 14th, 2020
9:30pm show/doors at 9pm
Tickets: $12 in advance/$15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/crazy-hot-3-14-2020.
Sneak preview images at www.eileenhanley.com/crazyhot.
CAVEAT is New York's speakeasy stage for playful, intelligent nightlife. Join us and go home a little smarter and a little drunker. Our founding team includes a recovering theoretical physicist and a renegade museum tour guide: that love for science and unconventional storytelling is at the heart of Caveat's booking philosophy. We regularly host comedy, science talks, storytelling, concerts, trivia competitions, live recorded podcasts, and special events that defy description... you'll have to come experience them for yourself!
