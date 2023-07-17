COMEDY GOES TO COURT Comedy Variety Show and Discussion Comes to Recirculation in Washington Heights

Join No Name & a Bag O'Chips and author / comedy blogger Carl Unegbu, Esq., as Unegbu leads a discussion on his new book, Comedy Goes to Court: When People Stop Laughing and Start Fighting (Hybrid Global Publishing) at Word Up Bookstore's pop-up space Recirculation, (corner of 160th St. & Riverside Drive) in Washington Heights, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 5:00pm.

The event is co-hosted by No Name Comedy / Variety Show founder / producer Eric Vetter, and will feature standup comedy performances by well-known comics Bob Greenberg (Saturday Night Live), Leighann Lord (Showtime's Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age), Robert A. George (MSNBC), and an informative panel conversation with them about the comedy industry. The evening will also include musical performances by the legendary No Name house band "The Summer Replacements."

Admission is FREE, reservations / registration requested: CGTCJuly2023 For more information, call (347) 688-4456.

Comedy Goes to Court, Unegbu's 252-page paperback released in the fall of 2022, focuses on legal, First Amendment, woke, and cancel culture issues faced by comedians and the comedy industry—both in the United States and abroad. Carl Unegbu (ocarlslaw.com) studied journalism at Columbia University after graduating law school at the University of Miami. Prior to his admission to the New York Bar, Unegbu practiced law in Miami and served as a law clerk at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris. He was an editor at Comedybeat.com and his articles have appeared in The Real Deal, Africa Journal, the New York Review of Magazines, Gotham Gazette, City Limits, and New York County Lawyer. His previous book, Comedy Under Attack: The Golden Age and the Headwinds, was released in 2013.



Recirculation—a pop-up space established by longtime No Name venue partner Word Up Community Bookshop—is located at 876 Riverside Drive in Washington Heights, Manhattan Take the M4 bus, “C” train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street.