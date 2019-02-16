COME FROM AWAY Will Celebrate February 18 All Over the World

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

February 18 is a big day for Come From Away! All of the show's productions around the world will celebrate the day, for various reasons.

BROADWAY - February 18, 2017, Come From Away began performances on Broadway, and is beginning its 3rd year at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

TORONTO - February 18, 2018, Come From Away opened at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, and the production is starting its second year now at Toronto's Elgin Theatre.

FIRST NATIONAL TOUR - February 18, 2019, Come From Away travels from Costa Mesa, where the tour just played its 150th performance, to Las Vegas, the 8th stop on the tour. Just nominated for 4 LA Drama Critics Circle nominations.

LONDON - February 18, 2019, Come From Away opens at London's Phoenix Theatre

MELBOURNE - February 18, 2019, marks 18.5 weeks until the first Australian preview performance of Come From Away. The Tony Award-winning musical opens July 20, 2019.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg and is currently playing to standing-room-only audiences in Toronto at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to the Elgin Theatre where the production is in its second year.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018. The tour was just nominated for four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.

A fourth production of Come From Away will make its long-awaited UK premiere at The Phoenix Theatre officially opening on February 18, 2019. Prior to the West End, this heart-warming musical had a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. For more information visit www.ComeFromAwayLondon.co.uk.

A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You