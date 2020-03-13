COME FROM AWAY Melbourne To Close A Week Early Due To COVID-19; Encore Season Begins February 2021

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

COME FROM AWAY in Melbourne has announced that it will close a week early due to COVID-19. But good news is on the way for the show's Australian fanbase as producers have announced an encore season for February 2021

A statement from the production reads:

"Like all of you, we at Come From Away have been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak. The health, safety and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences and our community will always be paramount.

Following the Federal Government's advice on Friday 13 March strongly advising against gatherings of more than 500 people to help contain the spread of the virus, the final performance of our season at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne will be on Sunday 15 March at 6pm.

COME FROM AWAY, at its core, is a story of kindness and humanity and as we navigate this situation together, we are reminded of the importance of community and extending a helping hand to others during this difficult time for so many.

Whilst we are concluding our season at the Comedy Theatre after nine months of critical acclaim and standing ovations, becoming the most successful production in the theatre's 91-year history, today we announce that Come From Away will return to Melbourne for a strictly limited, six-week encore season in February 2021.

Patrons holding tickets for performances after Sunday 15 March will be given priority access to the encore season. From Tuesday 17 March, these customers will be contacted directly with details on how to exchange their tickets or receive a refund."

Producer, Rodney Rigby said: "The health, safety and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences and our community must always be paramount. Whilst our current season will come to an end on Sunday 15 March, we are thrilled to bring Come From Away back for a limited season to the city that has embraced it with open arms and made it such a stunning success."

Tickets for the limited season in February 2021 will go on sale to the public from Friday 20 March at comefromaway.com.au





