CLYDE'S Star, Kara Young and Dad, Klay Young, A Veteran Rainbow Room Server, Celebrated at Tony Awards Luncheon

Broadway's best were treated to a touching display at this year's Tony nominees luncheon at The Rainbow Room.

As hosts Broadway League chair, Lauren Reid, and Emilio Sosa, chair of the American Theatre Wing, read the names of this year's nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play, Sosa took a moment to acknolwledge longtime Rainbow Room server, Klay Young, whose daughter, Kara Young is nominated this year for her performance in Clyde's.

A 30-year veteran at the famed eatery, Mr. Young had worked the Tony luncheon numerous times in the past and this year, was delighted to celebrate his daughter's incredible achievement.

Following the announcement, the two shared a sweet embrace, receiving an emotional standing ovation from all in attendance, including the restaurant staff, many of whom have known Ms. Young since childhood.

Kara posted about the moment on her Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her proud papa at the luncheon. Check out her post below!

Young, made her Broadway debut this season in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's. Ms. Young's additional credits include in Hair Wolf, Sundance 2018 Short Film Jury Award Winner, and in the MCC Theater's All the Natalie Portmans, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Award Nomination. She can next be seen recurring on the HBO Max original The Staircase and is a series regular in Boots Riley's Amazon series, I am a Virgo.

In addition to the nomination for Ms. Young, Clyde's earned four additional Tony nominations including Best Play, Best Costume Design in A Play, Best Performance By A Featured Actor in a Play, and an additional nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for Uzo Aduba.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.