CLOSET CASES Returns To The Stonewall Inn

After a two-year hiatus, Closet Cases is returning to the stage at the legendary Stonewall Inn and is now after recent SCOTUS news, is needed more than ever. The show is a cathartic storytelling show about LGBTQ comedians and performers telling their coming out and transitioning stories.

The returning show is featuring Calvin Cato (Nat Geo, Vice, Time Out New York's Queer Comics of Color to Watch Out For), Adolpho Blaire (Across the Universe), Dana Friedman (Queernucopia), Veronica Garza (MTV, Sirius XM Radio), Cara Kilduff (Hulu) and hosted by Shawn Hollenbach ("The Mortified Guide" on Amazon Prime Video)

The show takes place on Monday, May 16th at 7pm at The Stonewall Inn at 53 Christopher Street, between 7th Ave and Waverly Place. Take the 1 to Christopher Street or the A/C/E/B/D to West 4th Street. The cover is $10. 21 and over. The show will continue monthly in July.

For more information go to www.closetcasesshow.com