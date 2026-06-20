CHAPTER MEETING, A SOCIALIST COMEDY FOR THE PEOPLE! To Perform At Wild Project

Perfect10s will present the world premiere of Chapter Meeting, A socialist comedy for the people!, written and directed by Taylor Jon Gonzalez in a limited engagement at Wild Project.



An all-night DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.



The cast, all alumni of Upright Citizens Brigade, includes Michelle Chan-Bennett (Netflix is a Joke), Kiko Soirée (Dear Kiko), Kelly Whitley (The Others of Oz) and Ihea Inyama (UCB Maude Night).



The production team includes Z Cameron (Light Design) and Abigail Landesman (Assistant Director & Stage Manager).



Performances will run July 22 - August 1 at the Wild Project which is located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City. The official Opening Night is July 23. Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $40 with early-bird discounts available. To purchase tickets and for more info visit the Perfect 10s website.



Perfect10s is an underground theatre project created by Taylor Jon Gonzalez and Kelly Whitley. The community-driven collective started with the express goal of producing original work by New York City’s most exciting voices.



Taylor Jon Gonzalez is a playwright, director and teacher based in New York City. For over a decade, he’s helped develop a number of influential underground projects such as Perfect10s, The Diverse As Fuck Comedy Festival, Flexx Magazine, deadass, Lo-Fi NYC and youarenotalone. He’s one-half of the comedic duo, Havana Club, and teaches improvisation at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.