CF Foundation Announces 2021 Impact Grant Recipients

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation today announced the recipients of its sixth annual Impact Grants, which provide up to $10,000 of funding per year for up to two years to individuals and nonprofit organizations within the cystic fibrosis community who are leading projects to support people living with the disease.

This year's awardees have programs that will focus on virtually supporting the overall well-being of those living with the disease. From physical wellness to connectivity and creativity, each program offers an activity to support an individual's sense of living and thriving with CF.

While the life expectancy of those living with CF has more than doubled over the past three decades, living with a chronic disease remains physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging. Along with managing daily care regimens and battling persistent lung infections, people with cystic fibrosis are two to three times more likely to experience depression and anxiety compared to the general population. Because untreated anxiety and depression can affect both physical and emotional health, programs that support whole-person care are extremely valuable.

"This year's grantees offer unique ways to support the various components of wellness," said Sue Sullivan, head of community partnerships at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. "The Foundation is proud to issue our annual Impact Grants to individuals who have taken their lived experiences and transformed them into programs that benefit and empower others living with cystic fibrosis."

2021 Impact Grant Recipients:

The DistrActors: Founded by professional performer and adult with CF Rebecca Shook and her spouse, Bobby Shook this group of comedic actors creates personalized music, storytelling, and skits to provide emotional support for children with CF during hospital visits.

Exercise Training for Teenagers With CF: Led by clinical exercise physiologist and pulmonary exercise specialist Taylor Lewis, this virtual program helps teens with CF learn proper exercise techniques to build their own personalized exercise routines, avoid injury, strengthen performance, and enjoy physical activity.

I Can Imagine: Led by artist and adult with cystic fibrosis Dylan Mortimer, this program offers virtual art sessions for adults with CF to create visual representations of their unique experience living with the disease. The program aims to display select artwork in CF care centers and hospitals across the country to inspire hope and healing.



2020 Impact Grant Renewal Recipients:

Dancing Together With CF: A free, livestreamed dance class for the CF community that replicates a traditional dance studio experience by providing video group dance classes featuring movement designed specifically for people living with CF and the opportunity for participants to connect.

Raising Cystic Fibrosis Engagement in the African American Community: A program expansion from the National Organization of African Americans With Cystic Fibrosis that aims to connect and engage people with CF and their families in the African American community through online workshops, an expanding network of virtual support, and more.

Work Proudly: A program piloted by the Claire's Place Foundation, Work Proudly provides adults with CF and their caregivers with job training and equipment to gain the skills necessary to be competitive in the job market and acquire flexible, work-from-home employment.

About the CF Foundation's Impact Grants

Launched in 2016, the Impact Grants program reflects the Foundation's mission to help people with CF live long and fulfilling lives. Over the years, Impact Grants have supported a wide range of ideas that benefit people with cystic fibrosis, from voice lessons to strengthen breathing and build confidence, to online dance classes and job training workshops.

Recipients are selected in consultation with the CF Adult Advisory Council, an external panel entirely composed of adults living with CF. In addition to awarding three new grants in 2021, three 2020 Impact Grants have been renewed for one year.

Applications for 2022 Impact Grants will open in January 2022. For more information about Impact Grants, visit cff.org/ImpactGrants.