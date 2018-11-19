CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Begins Monday, Digital Lottery Announced

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, begins its extremely limited holiday run next Monday at Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, the show conquers Broadway on Monday, November 26 with a company including Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Cecily Strong and more!

The November 26th evening will include fun mashups of many memoirs featuring the premiere of the Broadway Babies Mashup from the actual words of Ethel Merman, Carol Channing and David Hasselhoff (on his own Broadway debut) and more!

Also on Monday, the memoirs of Vanna White, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Justin Beiber and the Jonas Brothers.

Sports guys- with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Namath, Tiger Woods and Sylvester Stallone, a surprise political mother /daughter team and the greatest Hollywood love story ever told.... with the books of Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton- and so much more.

Beginning with the first performance on November 26, a limited number of $35 tickets will be sold to winners of a digital lottery drawing. For details and entrance to the digital lottery, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/celeb/.

FOR ALL PERFORMANCES: Lottery opens at 9AM on the day before the performance and closes at 12PM on the day of the performance. Tickets are limited to two per person.

Winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing, and will have one hour to pay for their tickets online with a credit card. Tickets can be picked up at the Marquis Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to showtime. Photo ID is required for pickup. Seat locations and the number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply

Celebrity Autobiography will play the following Monday nights: November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17 at 8PM.

