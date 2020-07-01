CCCADI Presents Part 2 of JAZZ 101 Virtual With Bobby Sanabria, July 7

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is pleased to present PART 2 of Jazz 101 Virtual hosted by renowned musician and educator Bobby Sanabria, on Tuesday, July 7th at 7 p.m.

In this second session, Sanabria will cover the evolution of what became known as swing, the growth of the big band, the birth of Afro-Cuban/Latin jazz in New York City, Bebop, Cool, Hard Bop, Avant Garde, Fusion, and jazz's intersections with Pop, Funk, R & B, Rap, and where it's headed today. You can watch on CCCADI's Youtube and Facebook Live.

If you missed Part 1 it can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwjtIHru5Gc. In this session we learned about the beginnings of America's greatest art form - Jazz, starting with the slave trade, the founding of New Orleans through its French-Spanish roots, the rhythmic elements inherited from Africa, Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, Cuba combined with European harmony and the blues, as well as ragtime and its early virtuosos.

A noted musician, bandleader, educator, and multiple GRAMMY nominee, Bobby Sanabria is currently on the faculty of New York University, the New School and taught at the Manhattan School of Music for over twenty years. He is the Co-Artistic Director of the Bronx Music Heritage Center, soon to be the Bronx Music Hall and he can be heard on Friday evenings as the on-air host and producer of the Latin Jazz Cruise on WBGO 88.3 FM. For a complete bio: www.bobbysanabria.com

In response to the current Covid 19 emergency, CCCADI has launched a Cultural Response + Community Resources Portal which can be found at www.cccadi.org, and includes important information for our community, Emergency Resources List for Artists, uplifting content straight from our archives, newly created virtual content and free exhibition education guides for parents and more.



