CBS Cancels 'Scorpion,' Starring Katharine McPhee, After Four Seasons

According to Deadline, CBS has cancelled its show SCORPION after four seasons. SCORPION starred Katharine McPhee, who is currently playing Jenna in Waitress on Broadway.

After a strong start in the Monday 9pm slot, the series struggled to keep its steam in the 10pm slot in later seasons, and is now one of the least watched CBS scripted series.

CBS is expected to clean house in its Monday lineup, but SCORPION marks the first official cancellation. CODE BLACK and Elementary appear to both be on the chopping block, as well as Wisdom of the Crowd.

Read more on Deadline.

Scorpion is an American action drama television series loosely based on the life of computer expert Walter O'Brien. In the series, O'Brien and his friends help each other to solve complex global problems and save lives. The series premiered on September 22, 2014, and airs in the United States on CBS. On October 27, 2014, CBS placed a full season episode order for the first season. In March 2017, CBS renewed the series for a fourth season, which premiered on September 25, 2017.

Scorpion starred Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong, Ari Stidham and Riley B. Smith.









Related Articles