CATS Film Set to Bring in $7 Million in Opening Weekend; New STAR WARS on Track For $400 Million
The new CATS film is bringing in less at the box office than was initially expected.
According to the New York Times, the film is on track to make about $7.6 million in its opening weekend. This is a much lower number than the $15 million that Universal Pictures was hoping for.
The film cost $100 million to make, not including marketing. It is unclear if the film will find its audience later in its life, as it has received a mere C-plus on CinemaScore.
The other new film at the box office this week is the latest in the Star Wars franchise, Rise of Skywalker, which is set to make $400 million in its opening weekend.
The film is on track for a domestic opening in the $190 million range, putting it behind its predecessor,"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which arrived to $220 million in 2017.
Analysts believe that The Rise of Skywalker will bring in an additional $200 million, or more, in international release, including every country except for Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines. It will arrive in those markets next month.
Read more on The New York Times.
