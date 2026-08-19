CALIFORNIA'S FAULT to Premiere at Theater for the New City's DREAM UP FESTIVAL

CALIFORNIA'S FAULT, a New Play written by Michael Matasci and directed by Karen Slade, will begin on August 28, and run through September 1, 2026 at Theater for the New City.

CALIFORNIA'S FAULT tells the story of three friends in a small, isolated town who predict the coming of the mythic BIG QUAKE rumored to tumble California into the Pacific Ocean...with the only hope to escape this hoax-cum-prophecy, is finding the long last Chumash Native American tribe.

The cast features Ian Slade, Will Potter, Charlotte Peartree Moon and Jesse Kinstler in this dark comedy about the power of belief, misinformation and the need to find a way out when California has you trapped.

"Growing up in California, the myth of the BIG QUAKE was part of my childhood." said Karen Slade. "And now, as an adult, the idea that California has faults, goes beyond its geo-seismic nature." The creative team includes Richard Hoover, known for his scenic design in theater, film and TV, including the original TWIN PEAKS by David Lynch and an original score which will be performed live, on stage by NY musician Charlie Rauh.

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