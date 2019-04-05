C. Parker Gallery Welcomes Iconic 80's Rock & Roll Photographer Mark Weiss For New Exhibit

Mark Weiss, was a 14-year old kid from New Jersey when he made a deal with a neighbor to cut his lawn in exchange for a 35mm camera. Thus began a lifelong journey of rock & roll mayhem that continues to this day. While in high school, Mark would sneak his camera into concerts, paying off security guards to get him closer to the stage. Mark developed the prints in his parent's bathroom to sell the next morning out of his school locker and then in front of the concert venue that night.

When KISS came to New York City for a 3-day stint, Mark was arrested outside of Madison Square Garden for selling his photos for a buck a piece. After spending the night in jail, his peddling days were over. A week later, Weiss walked into the offices of Circus Magazine, the leading rock publication at the time, with his portfolio. Circus published Weiss's photo of Steven Tyler of Aerosmith in their October 1978 issue. Within a few months he became a major contributor to the magazine and then a full-time staff member, shooting covers and features.

His connections with the bands and their managers led to album cover shoots including the famous Bon Jovi "Slippery When Wet" cover and more. In the 90s Weiss shot album covers for CMC records that included George Thorogood, Cinderella, Lynyrd Skynyrd to name a few. Weiss is also credited for introducing Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne and introducing Sebastian Bach to Skid Row.

One of Weiss's classic photos features Ozzy Osbourne dressed in a pink tutu. To this day, Weiss is Ozzy's personal photographer shooting him, his kids and grandkids.

The Weiss photography exhibit coincides with the 2019 Greenwich Town Party featuring Lynyrd Skynryd as one of its headliners. Weiss has a rich history with Skynyrd. He directed the bands video for "Travelin Man" using his 1996 footage of the band he shot at Muscle Shoals. He also directed their Lyve from Steel Town concert video and shot the cover photo for that album. For the past two decades, Skynyrd has used Mark's footage on stage during the song "Travelin' Man."

In late 2015, Weiss's photos filled Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre as his photography was showcased on the theatre walls during the entire run of the musical "Rock of Ages." In February 2019, Saturday Night Live included Mark's photo of Joan Jett in a comedy sketch featuring the cast with Halsey.

In 2017, Weiss teamed up with New York City Fox 5 TV anchor Steve Lacy to produce one-of-a-kind silkscreen art interpretations of his iconic photos. In the style reminiscent of other pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Peter Max, these large-scale mixed media works combine photographs of iconic rock legends with Lacy's screen printing technique. Steve Lacy and Mark Weiss will be unveiling a brand-new collection of original art pieces at the "Good Times, Big Hair" exhibition at C. Parker Gallery.

Mark Weiss and Steve Lacy will appear at the gallery on the opening weekend (Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, as well as the opening Thursday evening reception) and showcase a specially curated collection of his photographs and artwork through Sunday, June 2. C. Parker Gallery is located at 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, Connecticut.

This event is part of an ongoing series by C. Parker Gallery that focuses on the intimate connection between the music and art worlds, as well as providing family events that connects individuals of all ages to art. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.

C. Parker Gallery is thrilled to provide this limited engagement showing and buying opportunity for music and art enthusiasts and their families. To learn more about the gallery, visit www.cparkergallery.com .





