Bryan Cranston to Host Celebrity Poker Tournament to Raise Funds for The Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund is partnering with Academy Award nominee, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, who is hosting the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 pm PT. The star-studded event will raise awareness for and benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, with proceeds helping support film and television workers who have been affected by the ongoing work stoppage.



Sponsorships and tickets are available for purchase Click Here



“What you see on screen goes beyond the faces in the frame. Hollywood could not produce one TV show or movie without the artisans behind the scenes. This poker tournament is about supporting the incredible people my friends and I are so lucky to work with every day…just as the Entertainment Community Fund has been doing, for more than 140 years,” said Cranston. “Now, in this time of need, we band together and do what we can to support one another.”



The tournament is set to showcase elite-level poker players with some of Hollywood's finest contenders. Among the confirmed attendees are Jason Alexander, Adam Carolla, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Andy Garcia, Jon Hamm, Amy Landecker, Peter Mackenzie, Camryn Manheim, Steve Mason, Kevin Nealon, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Pollak, Krysten Ritter and Bradley Whitford, with more to be announced.



“The Entertainment Community Fund is beyond grateful for the continued support from our friends in Hollywood,” said Annette Bening, Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund. “Together, we're dealing a winning hand to those who have illuminated our screens and stages for centuries. With every ante, we ensure that the Entertainment Community Fund remains a beacon of hope, supporting our industry's dedicated professionals through even the most challenging of times. Let's raise the stakes, and the spirits, for a brighter future in entertainment.”



The Entertainment Community Fund has continued to support industry members throughout the most challenging times, like during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the work stoppage. As of October 19, the Fund has distributed over $9.9 Million to more than 4,600 film and television workers. And since May 2, the Fund has raised more than $18.7 million from more than 12,200 donors.



ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND



The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

