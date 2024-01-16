Bryan Cranston Reflects on Working With Bill Hayes on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Bryan Cranston recently reflected on his work with the late Bill Hayes in a comment on the actor's obituary on Deadline. Cranston worked with Hayes on Days Of Our Lives, what he describes as one of his first professional acting jobs.

He tells the story of how he was late to his first day, and Hayes came into his dressing room to sympathize with him.

"He said some comforting words, commiserating with my situation, and asked if I wanted to know the backstory to the character and the scene," he shared. "From that moment, I think of Bill whenever I see an actor in need."

Read the full comment below:

Bryan Cranston wrote this comment on the Deadline obit for Bill Hayes. It's a wonderful remembrance of a wonderful, dedicated actor. #BillHayes #Days #DaysofourLives #DOOL pic.twitter.com/cBgRF5iX6v — Tim Dunleavy (@TimReviews) January 13, 2024

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Bill Hayes, star of many musicals throughout the 1950s, playing leading man to stars such as Shirley Jones, Florence Henderson, and Carol Lawrence, passed away on Friday, January 12 at the age of 98.

Hayes starred as Larry, the assistant stage manager in the original cast of Me and Juliet on Broadway in 1953, as well as the tours of Bye Bye Birdie and On a Clear Day. He appeared in the TV adaptations of Once Upon a Mattress and Kiss Me Kate. Other musical theatre credits include The Fantasticks, On The Town, and She Loves Me.

