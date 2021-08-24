Bruce Willis Will Produce MY MOTHER'S SEVERED HEAD Off-Broadway Next Month

Bruce Willis will produce My Mother's Severed Head off-Broadway, with performances beginning next month.

Charles Cissel's zany, mind-bending, dark comedy will be presented by the acclaimed actor and producer at Theatre Row. Performances will run September 13-October 2.

Mourning a matriarch is hard enough without her head sitting on the kitchen table talking to you every day. This peculiar situation is a reality for Robert, a wannabe playwright stuck in the family business after the untimely decapitation of his mother. As Robert and his father go at each other's throats, Mama plots the best way to reunite with the rest of her body.

Show may be inappropriate for ages 10 and under.

All patrons 12 & older must be fully vaccinated 2 weeks prior to their performance date.

The cast includes Giancarlo Herrera, Nana Ponceleon, Katelyn Sparks, Camilo Sanchez Lobo, and Luis Alberto Garcia.