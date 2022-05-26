Bruce Sabath and Elizabeth Stanley to Star In TALLEY'S FOLLY at Katonah Classic Stage

Katonah Classic Stage, Westchester County's newest, nonprofit, professional theatre company dedicated to classic dramas and comedies, will present a benefit reading of Lanford Wilson's, Talley's Folly, at the Bedford Historical Hall on June 17, 2022.

The lead roles of "Matt" and "Sally" will be portrayed by Bruce Sabath and Elizabeth Stanley, who co-starred in Sondheim's 2006 Tony-winning, Broadway revival of Company. The reading will serve as a kick-off to KCS's Annual Online Auction Fundraiser during which supporters can bid on over 60 items donated by local businesses and artists.

KCS has hosted a series of sold-out readings over the last several months, each boasting stellar Broadway talent, leaving audiences asking for more. Of adding Talley's Folly to the lineup, Executive Director Sharron Kearney said, "We actually weren't planning to do another reading until the winter, but after Dinner with Friends in April, we received requests from several people asking for another one. So, we gave in to the demand, especially since it dovetails nicely with the auction."

Bruce Sabath, a Katonah resident, has an impressive theatre resume, recently taking the stage in Bedford Hills for his autobiographical, one-man show, Searching for Tevye, which he also wrote. Fresh off the run of a new play, Sabina, at the Portland Stage in Maine, Sabath is heading straight into Talley, "I'm so excited to be able to support my town's wonderful new theatre company. Katonah has a rich tradition of both creating and supporting art, and Katonah Classic Stage is a perfect example. I'm equally excited to reunite with Elizabeth and share her incredible talent and this beautiful piece with my neighbors."

Elizabeth Stanley is a Broadway powerhouse, receiving nominations for both a Tony and Drama Desk award in 2020 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Broadway's Jagged Little Pill. She was also in the Broadway revival of On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company with Sabath. KCS Artistic Director Trent Dawson is ecstatic that Stanley and Sabath have joined Talley's cast, "When we started KCS, we knew that we had to keep the level of talent extremely high in order to engage and retain audiences. Elizabeth Stanley and Bruce Sabath have now raised that talent bar exponentially."

Talley's Folly, a Pulitzer Prize winner, walks audiences through one evening in the courtship of two unlikely lovers; Sally, who hails from a conservative, small-town, wealthy family of bigoted Protestants, and Matt, a Jewish accountant twelve years her senior. The story of how they become brave enough to reveal their most painful secrets touched audiences and critics, and the play's Broadway run was a great success.

Both Talley and the Auction will serve to raise money for KCS's main stage production of Noel Coward's Private Lives in October. For the auction, KCS has partnered with dozens of local businesses such as The Bedford Playhouse, School of Rock, Siegel Architects, and more, as well as local artists including Richard Coico and Amy Drucker, who donated items for KCS supporters to bid on. The proceeds of the auction will go directly towards Private Lives. As an added benefit, the Talley audience will get to see some of these auctions items in person and place live bids. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and audiences can expect to enjoy drinks and refreshments with an opportunity to participate in a question and answer session with the performers after the reading.

In addition to offering their first Shakespeare-focused workshop for High School and Middle School students, KCS has several events on the horizon including the 3rd Annual Film Festival, a Noel Coward-inspired Cabaret Concert, and Private Lives, as well as more readings this-coming Winter. Staffing, casts, and crews will draw from the exceptional talent found locally as well as New York City and the tri-state area.

TALLEY'S FOLLY

Bedford Historical Hall, 608 Old Post Rd., Bedford, NY

Friday, June 17, 2022 8PM (doors open at 7:00)

Tickets on sale now at www.katonahclassicstage.com/talley

Auction: www.katonahclassicstage.com/auction-2022