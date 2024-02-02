Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

Brooklyn Ballet, now celebrating over two decades of interdisciplinary dance that confronts convention through collaboration and inclusion, presents Blessings and Blues, an evening of dance and music that bridges ballet and street dance with works of the past and the now, March 7-10, at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.

From a collection of world premieres, new choreographic voices, and an innovative tribute marking the centennial anniversary of the legendary Martha Graham Dance Company, this season continues to explore the influence of the past on the present and ways in which new voices resonate with echoes of the past.

The centerpiece of the season pays homage to Martha Graham Dance Company, the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated performing arts group. As part of Women's History Month, Brooklyn Ballet will celebrate Graham's legacy by presenting Lamentation Variations, three diverse responses to Graham's iconic solo, Lamentation, first danced in 1930. Graham, confined in a long tube of material, described the piece as an exploration of tragedy within the body and the universal experience of grief, pushing the boundaries of emotion and movement. Choreographers Brian "Hallowdreamz" Henry, Nicole von Arx, and JoVonna Parks will each offer a unique four-minute response to Lamentation. The innovative reinterpretations using Krump, contemporary, and contemporary ballet styles respectively question whether our approach to grief has evolved over the past century. This initiative is part of a larger three-year project by the Graham company, where various dance companies will celebrate Graham's work in distinctive ways, showcasing the enduring impact of dance pioneers.

The evening also features the world premiere of Bust, Build, Break by emerging contemporary choreographer William A. Ervin Jr. This powerful piece explores the connective tissue necessary to discover, define, and establish boundaries within oneself. Inspired by the writings of poet, activist, and scholar Bell Hooks and Rayan Mansour, the dance examines community building, preventative mental health care, and the deepest levels of metaphysical experience.

Lynn Parkerson's Scripture, a celebrated work from the 20th-anniversary season, returns to the stage. Devised by an ensemble of nine diverse movers, the piece, a danced benediction, unfolds against the backdrop of Bach's cantata Jesu meine Freude, offering a spectrum of movement styles that express the joy, love, and grief of being human. Artwork titled Golem (BRAF V600E mutation) by Parkerson's longtime collaborator, artist Avram Finkelstein will be projected behind the dancers, adding a new depth to the work. Golem (BRAF V600E mutation) is made possible by support from Creative Capital.

Additionally, the program includes a reprisal of Parkerson's Pas de Deux, featuring a mixed-movement duet choreographed by Lynn Parkerson with projected set design by artist Cornelia Thomsen. Performed by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry and Barbara Lins, the dance, set to Jean-Philippe Rameau's Gavotte et Six Doubles, explores the intersection of ballet and street dance vocabulary, pushing the boundaries of traditional pas de deux. Both works will feature live music, including the choir of St Boniface Church.

Brooklyn Ballet remains committed to pushing the boundaries of ballet as an art form, reflecting Lynn Parkerson's mission to explore the intersection of diverse dance styles. The season not only celebrates the legacy of influential figures like Martha Graham but also lifts up new voices for the future of dance.

“In our over two decades of dance exploration, we've always sought to defy boundaries and embrace the beauty of collaboration,” notes Lynn Parkerson, Founder and Director of Brooklyn Ballet. “Building on the success of last year's 20th-anniversary season, this season's offerings seamlessly weaves together ballet and street dance, past and present. Through this diverse program of movement and music, we honor tradition while boldly stepping into the future. Our commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, evident in our rich history, continues to be at the heart of Brooklyn Ballet's mission, fostering an artistic landscape where every voice has a place, and news stories are told.'"

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 7 at 7:00pm, Opening Night

Friday, March 8 at 7:00pm, Free Beer Friday

Saturday, March 9 at 3:00pm, Children's Matinee

Saturday, March 9 at 7:00pm

Sunday, March 10 at 3:00pm

A post performance Q+A with Maxwell Waterman will take place following Saturday evening's performance.

General seating is available for $30, student and senior, $20, and children under 12, $15. Premium reserved seating, $50, is available for all performances.

Tickets available for purchase at Click Here

The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund is located at 160 Schermerhorn Street, in downtown Brooklyn, accessible by A, C, F and G trains.

Founded in 2002 by Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, Brooklyn Ballet brings a contemporary vision to the treasured art form of ballet, with repertory and programs that revitalize and re-imagine the classical form. The first-of-its-kind in Brooklyn in more than 40 years, the organization is committed to artistic accomplishment, education, and community engagement. In 2009, Brooklyn Ballet opened the doors to its first permanent home at The Schermerhorn— built and managed by Breaking Ground and The Actors Fund. The ground level space provides Brooklyn Ballet with a storefront dance studio, access to a 99-seat black box theater, dressing rooms, and administrative space. As a community dance institution, Brooklyn Ballet School offers youth and adult ballet classes, allowing dancers to learn and develop their skills alongside professionals of all backgrounds. Brooklyn Ballet's Elevate in-school dance residencies offer children scholarships and opportunities to participate in the rigors of ballet training.



Brooklyn Ballet is generously supported by Alloy, Apple Bank, Baisley Powell Elebash Fund, Con Edison, Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, The Curtis W. McGraw Foundation, Eichholz Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, Howard Gilman Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, The John N. Blackman Sr. Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York City Tourism Foundation, Sidley, Sills Family Foundation, and the many individual donors that contribute to our mission.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Council members Rita Joseph, Mercedes Narcisse, and Lincoln Restler. Brooklyn Ballet's programs are also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.