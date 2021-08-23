Bronx Music Heritage Center and Carnegie Hall Partner to Celebrate Different Global Sounds

The Bronx Music Heritage Center in partnership with Carnegie Hall will present Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Blacksmiths We Insist on Saturday, August 28 at 5:00 PM on the Bronx Music Hall outdoor plaza.

The Blacksmiths We Insist band will be joined by Bronx native and bassist Mimi Jones and vocalist Candice Hoyes in a performance to celebrate, uplift and empower women. The event is part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide, a series of free concerts curated by Carnegie Hall, celebrating sounds from across the country and around the globe.

The event is free, but seating is limited. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Masks are required. For more information, call (917) 557-2354.