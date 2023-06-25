Broadway's Meredith Patterson Releases Memoir SUNDAY LETTERS FROM MOSCOW

In Sunday Letters from Moscow, Patterson shares her riveting journey from the highs of Broadway fame in a foreign land, to navigating an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Jun. 25, 2023

During the winter of 2002, American Broadway star Meredith Patterson was making waves in Moscow as Peggy Sawyer in the groundbreaking English speaking production of 42nd Street. Night after night, she dazzled audiences, including Russia's former President, Boris Yeltsin, in the famed MDM Theater. 

In Sunday Letters from Moscow, Patterson shares her riveting journey from the highs of Broadway fame in a foreign land, to navigating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Each week, she penned heartfelt letters to her loved ones, spinning tales of her life in Russia, the thrills and challenges of her profession, and the fascinating cultural experiences. 

Simultaneously, Patterson was unexpectedly close to a darker chapter in Russian history—the Moscow Theater Hostage Crisis, one of the biggest terrorist attacks in Russian history. Chechen rebels stormed the stage of Nord-Ost, a Russian musical theater production, and took the audience captive in an operation that lasted four days and claimed the lives of over 150 civilians. 

Sunday Letters from Moscow illuminates the resilience of an artist, the solidarity of a theater troupe, and the rich tapestry of day-to-day life in a city marked by contrasting realities. Patterson invites you on an absorbing journey, navigating the thrilling peaks and unexpected valleys of an American actress's life in Moscow. It's a vibrant portrait of theatre, humanity, and the quiet strength required when the world beyond the stage takes an unexpected turn. This memoir is a testimony to the power of art and resilience in challenging times.



