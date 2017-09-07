Broadway's Laurisa Romain Releases New Single 'Marathon'

Laurissa Romain, aka "Lala" is excited to announce the release of her new song, "Marathon", which was created at Cove City Sound Studio. "Marathon" was written by herself and Eren Cannata and recorded and mixed by John Arbuckle. Available on www.inthelandoflala.com.



Her first single "Wasn't Love", which also was written by herself and Eren Cannata, was recorded at Cove City Sound Studios and mixed by John Arbuckle with Live Piano by Chris Clark.



"Wasn't Love" is available on iTunes here.



Music Video of "Wasn't Love" was Directed by Marvin Van Buren with Cinematographer, Zack Grullón. , is on now on YouTube!



Laurissa Romain, aka "Lala", singer/songwriter, has also been seen on Broadway, TV, Film and in Print.



Most recently she sang at The IZZE Concert, Hosted by Shawn Mendes, which also served as a kick off to the annual T.J. Martell Fundraising New York Family Day coming this Fall. Other performers included Jax from American Idol, Sabrina Carpenter , Ocean Park, and Gaten Matarazzo from "Stranger Things". She has been in concert with "Rockers on Broadway" at Le Poisson Rouge, and also has appeared at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Metropolitan Room, Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room and The Bitter End.

She is best known for her work in the Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center Theater, Directed by Bartlett Sher. She is also in Chris Rock's Film, "Top Five" as Rosario Dawson's daughter, Grace.



On TV, she was featured in the Valentine's Day Special of "Are We There Yet", starring Terry Crews, Directed by Alfonso Riberio. Lala is also a dancer and was featured in Jordan Matter's Book, "Dancers Among Us" and in the upcoming book, "It Can Be You" with The Nylon Project.



She will Debut her single, "Marathon" to open the Jody Bell Designs Fashion Show for NYFW at The Delancey, NYC.



She has been in a variety of commercials, including "Heelys", "BMW", "Crest" with Olympic Star, Laurie Hernandez and in the Holiday Febreeze Commercial that featured Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch.



Some of the voiceovers she can be heard singing on is "HESS", "Kleenex", "GE", Z100 and more.



Lala is grateful to have had the opportunity to sing back-up for Mariah Carey with choreography by Debbie Allen for The Rockefeller Tree Lighting and for Keri Hilson at the 5th Avenue UNICEF Snowflake Lighting Ceremony.



She continues to write and perform her own music. Please visit www.inthelandoflala.com for upcoming events and concerts.

Photo credit: Zachary Grullon

Related Articles