Andrea Goss and Matt Bogart To Lead Out of Town Premiere of Revised JANE EYRE

Broadway alums are headed to Cleveland for a revamped version of the 5 time Tony-nominated musical Jane Eyre. Andrea Goss stars as Jane Eyre and Matt Bogart as Edward Rochester.

Cleveland Musical Theatre (CMT)'s world premiere will run August 31 - September 9.

This is the result of a year-long collaboration between CMT's Artistic Director, Miles J. Sternfeld, and the musical's original creators, Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs) and Tony Award-winning book writer John Caird (Les Misérables). This new chamber version will be more intimate and ensemble-driven, with actors playing multiple roles and debuting new songs by Gordon.

Goss and Bogart are joined by Alison England (Mrs. Fairfax/Mrs. Reed), Cody Gerszewski (John Reed/St. John Rivers), Emma McLelland (Young Jane/Adele), Genny Lis Padilla (Blanche Ingram/Bertha Mason), Lauryn Hobbs (Helen Burns/Mary Ingram), Gregory Violand (Brocklehurst/Robert), Laura Perrotta (Miss Scatcherd/Grace Poole), Fabio Polanco (Richard Mason), Calista Zajac (Alternate Young Jane/Adele) with swings Sydney Howard, Patrick Mooney, and Nina Takacs.

As previously announced, Jane Eyre is directed by CMT's Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with Music Supervision/Orchestrations by Brad Haak, Music Direction by Nancy Maier, Choreography by Martín Céspedes, Scenic Design by Gabriel Firestone, Costume Design by Sydney Gallas, Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose, Sound Design by Carlton Guc, Projection Design by T. Paul Lowry, and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

"One of the many reasons John Caird and I are thrilled to be bringing this new chamber version of Jane Eyre to Cleveland is -- not only will we have the opportunity to reexamine the material -- but we can create a new version of the show that is made for the 21st century," said composer, Paul Gordon. "John Caird and I are truly excited about the journey ahead and we welcome the chance to come to Cleveland and make Jane Eyre the best musical it can be."

For tickets and more information on Jane Eyre, visit www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org.

CMT is a non-profit professional theater company that produces newly developed and re-imagined musical theatre, featuring Broadway and Cleveland artists with emerging talent, and offers educational programs. By serving as Cleveland's only Equity theatre company solely devoted to musical theatre, CMT seeks to push artistic boundaries and redefine Cleveland as a national arts destination.

